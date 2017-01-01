How it works

Weex is a extendable cross-platform solution for dynamic programming and publishing projects. In the source code you can write pages or components with <template>, <style> and <script> tags, and then transform them into bundles for deploying. On the server-side we can use these JS bundles for client requests. When clients get a bundle from the server, it will be processed by the client-side JavaScript engine that manages the native view rendering, the native API invoking, and user interactions.