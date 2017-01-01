low footprint，simple syntax，and easy to use
abundant built-in components，extendable apis，various events
load fast，render fast，better Experience
Different from a "web app", "HTML5 app", or "hybrid app", you can use Weex to build a real mobile app. The code that you write is relatively simple, because you can build native applications just using HTML, CSS, Javascript. But underneath, the core of the application is Objective-C or Java. At the same time, Weex will provide a lot of native components or modules for developers to use.
Weex provides the ability to publish cross platform, so web, Android, and IOS apps can use the same API development functions. At the same time, we provide a rich extension of the native interfaces. In this way, it will be very convenient when you need to extend native components or modules.
Weex follows the web standard, while supporting the "vue.js" syntax. So, you can use the "vue.js" syntax to develop applications.
Weex is a extendable cross-platform solution for dynamic programming and publishing projects. In the source code you can write pages or components with <template>, <style> and <script> tags, and then transform them into bundles for deploying. On the server-side we can use these JS bundles for client requests. When clients get a bundle from the server, it will be processed by the client-side JavaScript engine that manages the native view rendering, the native API invoking, and user interactions.
Tianyu Chen
Zhong An Insurance, R&D Director
Weex is not only flexible and powerful, but also allows front-end developers to maximize the reuse of existing technology to help us design a new cross-platform architecture, and as soon as possible into the implementation phase.
Jianfeng Lin
Eleme, FE Leader
Weex provides Web development efficiency and Native performance, comparable to our iterative speed requirements of the team is relatively high, is currently the best solution.
Taicheng Huang
Tmall, Technical Expert
Weex as a lightweight rendering engine also provides a very convenient plug-in mechanism, so that each side can put their ability to play out, give full play to the cat's business, and good support for Global Shopping Festival.